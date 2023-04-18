2 indicted on murder charges in shooting of well-known promoter near Casselberry condos

Daquan Woods, 21, and Bobby Houston Bridges III, 28, are being held on bond bond in Seminole County jail.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were indicted by a grand jury Monday on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of a well-known club promoter in January near a Casselberry condo complex.

Daquan Woods, 21, and Bobby Houston Bridges III, 28, were also indicted for attempted robbery with a firearm inflicting death in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Dereck Cummings on Jan. 28.

Police said a monthslong investigation, involving surveillance footage, witness testimony and mobile phone data, revealed Woods and Bridges had targeted the victim in the parking lot of Carrington Park Condominiums. After a brief struggle, multiple shots were fired and Cummings was struck and killed, according to officers.

The pair was arrested a couple of months after the shooting, police said.

Cummings was an Orlando promoter who went by the stage name Antwuan Miles.

“It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando. Whomever did this, they took a lot away from the city of Orlando,” Cummings’ mom, Tuwanan Ware, said in a previous interview with News 6.

Woods and Bridges are being held in the Seminole County jail on no bond.

No trial date has been set as of yet.

