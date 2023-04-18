‘Take him out back:’ Deputy remark during Pine Hills shooting suspect arrest prompts investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirms to News 6 they are investigating one of their own following the capture of a 19-year-old murder suspect in Pine Hills in February.

News 6 has obtained unredacted body camera video that shows part of the law enforcement response to the neighborhood where Keith Moses was arrested in February, following shootings that killed three people and injured two others in the area of Hialeah Street.

In one of the clips showing the moments after Moses’s capture, a first responder can be heard saying, “That little girl, man, if she doesn’t make it... The other guy is with the news people.” A deputy is then heard responding, “They should just let us take him out back and kill him .”

That recorded remark is what the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said prompted the agency to take a closer look at the events that unfolded near Hialeah Street and Bolling Drive.

News 6 asked them to confirm the deputy’s name and provide more information about his role at the department, including how long he has been employed at the sheriff’s office, whether he is on administrative leave and whether he has been reassigned while their investigation continues.

What that investigation reveals will be made public upon its completion and with it the department’s reaction to the remarks.

As the clip plays out, Moses can later be seen on a stretcher, surrounded by law enforcement officers. That evening, he would be publicly named as the prime suspect in all three murders, starting with 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, who was found shot and killed around 11:15 a.m. on February 22, according to OCSO.

At 4:05 p.m., the sheriff’s office said Moses shot TV reporter Dylan Lyons and photographer Jesse Walden. At about the same time, 911 calls came in nearby about the shooting of 9-year-old T’yonna Major and her mother.

News 6 also obtained new body camera video that shows deputies still working to secure the scene shortly after the shootings. As a deputy sets up a perimeter, the camera captures glimpses of the 19-year-old suspect first walking closer to deputies from a distance and then stopping by a street sign.

No law enforcement officer directly engages with him for roughly two-and-a-half minutes. In that time, Moses goes in and out of view — at some points appearing to be standing with his hands up in the air.

News 6 asked OCSO to provide more context to the events, considering the video shows one clip from one perspective. Deputies did not answer that question in an email but did answer a question about which moment prompted deputies to take Moses down. News 6 received a one-sentence response from a spokesperson, which says, “The moment that deputies realized he was the suspect in this case.”

