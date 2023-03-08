Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell to provide update on ‘case of community interest’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell will provide an update on a “case of community interest” Thursday, her office announced Wednesday.

The news briefing is set to begin at 10 a.m., according to the state attorney’s office.

No details on what the news briefing is about have been provided.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This comes weeks after three people were killed, including a Spectrum News 13 journalist, 9-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman, and two people were injured, including a Spectrum News 13 photographer and the girl’s mother, in a deadly string of shootings in Pine Hills.

Keith Moses, 19, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Dylan Lyons, 24; T’yonna Major, 9; and Nathacha Augustin, 38, and the shootings of Brandi Major, the girl’s mother, and Jesse Walden, 29.

Worrell spoke last month about wanting juvenile justice changes in the wake of the shootings.

A war of words between the state attorney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ensued after he accused her office of not prosecuting properly or holding people accountable.

News 6 will stream the briefing live in the media player above.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: