Introducing My AI: Snapchat announces addition of new customizable chatbot

ORLANDO, Fla. – The company behind the popular social media app Snapchat announced the addition of a customizable My AI chatbot on Wednesday, according to CNN.

The feature is powered by the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT and offers app users recommendations, answers their questions, helps them make plans and can even write a haiku in seconds, the Snap company told CNN.

Users can further personalize the feature by giving it a name and Bitmoji avatar and can conjure it in conversations by using @MyAI, the report shows.

While the feature is not perfected entirely, and can potentially spread inaccurate or inappropriate information, Snap said about 99.5% of My AI responses conform to community guidelines, CNN reported.

This comes over a month after ChatGPT creator OpenAI allowed access to its chatbot to third-party businesses, according to the report.

