Sumter County seeking ‘good home’ for 5-year-old blind dog

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County officials are looking for a “good home” after a special-needs pup was rescued back in February, according to the county’s website.

In a release, officials said that 5-year-old Dex — a blind mixed-breed dog — was taken in as a stray by Sumter County Animal Services just before Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

Despite his impairment, Dex enjoys playing outside and is able to navigate using his ears, the release says.

“It takes him a little while to get used to his surroundings, but he explores the world in his own special way,” said SCAS Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick. “Watching him from across the yard, staff often sees him using his other senses to navigate the shelter. His nose is constantly at work. When you put treats in your hand, he gently sniffs around until he finds them and then gently nibbles his prize.”

In addition to getting play time, Dex loves rolling around in grass and receiving belly rubs, officials added.

Anyone interested in adopting Dex can click here for information on how to get the process started.

Likewise, click here for information on how to foster rescued animals.

