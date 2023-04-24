Orlando commissioners vote to apply for $2.25M grant aimed at reducing crime

Orlando commissioners voted Monday to allow the city’s police to apply for a $2.25 million federal grant aimed at reducing crime in the area.

The COPS grant would give police the funds to help bring down crime rates in downtown Orlando and Parramore and the department has until May 4 to apply, with the city potentially matching some of those funds.

The city said if approved, it plans to use the funding in part to put in place a new tactical unit, which would be used to remove guns and drugs off the street, in addition to help pay salaries for new hires and for specialized training over three years, with the city matching a portion of that cost.

The funding will also be used for six new school resource officers and a supervisor.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill supports the effort and its focus on community relations.

“Building those everyday relationships with the citizens (is important) because we can’t solve crime if the community doesn’t see something and say something,” Hill said. “Public safety is our major focus, but also in our schools.”

This comes after a shooting near Wall Street and Orange Avenue that left seven people hurt last July. Since then, commissioners have approved two ordinances aimed at addressing safety in downtown Orlando.

One change would add a 6-month moratorium on any new bars or clubs downtown. The other requires any bar open past midnight, with more than 125 people, to pay a permit fee and for officers to provide security on the weekends.

The city said those ordinances are vital now to continue to keep downtown Orlando safe.

“It already feels pretty safe, but it can always be more safe,” downtown Orlando resident Ahava Israel said.

City officials said if they do apply and receive the funding for the grant, they won’t actually get the money until Oct. 1.

