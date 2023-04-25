Arrests made in mystery shooting of dirt biker in Florida, Polk sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to provide an update Tuesday on an arrest made in the fatal shooting of a dirt biker back in March.

The news briefing will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center, located at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven.

Deputies said they initially responded to a crash on Wheeler Street, northeast of Bartow, on March 26, but upon arrival, found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Judd said two people, whose identities have not yet been released, were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting in Delaware earlier this month. The suspects were then extradited to Polk County jail on Monday night.

A man faces a first-degree murder charge while a woman faces an accessory to a capital felony charge.

