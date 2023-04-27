👁Bran the Broken: Isaac Hempstead Wright coming to Con of Thrones in Orlando

Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright attends HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The three-eyed raven is coming. Organizers have announced the second guest for Con of Thrones, the unofficial fan convention celebrating the “Game of Thrones” franchise, set to take place in Orlando this August.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Brandon Stark in the hit TV series, will be joining Miltos Yerolemou, the actor known for playing Arya Stark’s master sword-fighter instructor, Syrio Forel.

Organizers say fans will get a chance to hear the guests’ behind-the-scenes stories from “Game of Thrones.”

The convention is expected to feature over 100 hours of programming and panels, including special guest spotlights with autograph and photograph opportunities.

The convention has been a regular event since 2017 and is expected to feature over 100 hours of programming and panels — including Special Guest Spotlights with autograph and photograph opportunities, the release shows.

Organizers say other add-on features, such as sword-fighting workshops and animal encounter experiences with trained working wolf-dogs, will also be available at the event.

Organizers said other add-on features, like sword-fighting workshops and animal encounter experiences with trained working wolf-dogs, will also be available at the event.

Ticket prices range from $89 for a Day Pass to $899 for the premium-level Dragonrider Pass, which along with the Valyrian Pass includes guaranteed premium seating for all main stage events, an exclusive Q&A with the special guests, exclusive merchandise and more.

The convention will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando from Aug. 25-27. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the convention’s website here.

