Leesburg Bikefest returns this weekend, with 100K expected

LEESBURG, Fla. – The three-day Leesburg Bikefest returns this weekend, bringing live music, vendors, food and an estimated 100,000 bikers from around the country.

The festival is set up around Leesburg’s downtown historic district. Organizers said drivers in the area should expect parking lot and street closures as well as traffic congestion.

There will be more than 40 concerts taking place throughout the three days on outdoor stages, along with bike shows and over 100 vendors. Major performers include Buckcherry, Warrant and Whey Jennings.

There will also be activities outside the main festival area.

For a complete guide to events, plus road closure information, head to the Leesburg Bikefest website.

