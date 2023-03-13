Craft beer fest, BBQ & Chili competition returns to Leesburg for ‘lager’ than life weekend

LEESBURG, Fla. – Fire up your grill and crack open a cold one because the Craft Beer Festival and BBQ & Chili Competition is returning to Leesburg this weekend.

The lager than life events will be pitcher perfect for the upcoming Irish holiday St. Patrick’s Day at Gator Harley-Davidson, located at 1745 U.S. Route 441. The festival and competition will begin Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both events will serve as a fundraiser for the Firefighter Charity of Central Florida, a nonprofit organization that supports local firefighters during a period of personal crisis stemming from medical, mental and physical issues.

The Craft Beer Festival will include a block party, Irish drinks and foods, beer tasting, live music and bars. The BBQ & Chili Competition will showcase barbecued food, savory dipping sauces and chili, live music, and additional items from local food trucks, bars and vendors.

Musicians performing on Friday are the City of Mount Dora Pipe Band and the group Hypersona. Those performing on Saturday are artists L.S.D, the Limited Sound of Drums, and Joe Santana & Kingfish.

On Saturday, participants will also get the opportunity to judge and taste over 40 different kinds of barbecue items, chili and sauces from across the state. For competing teams, there is a $5,000 cash prize and other rewards.

The pair of events is free for all attendants, however, tasting and judging tickets are available for purchase.

Ticket prices range from $6 for children and adult prices vary from $10 - $30.

For more information about the festival and competition, visit the firefighter charity alliance’s website.

