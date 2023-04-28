Storms flip 3 planes, damage others at Merritt Island Airport

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Three planes flipped and at least three others were damaged Thursday night at Merritt Island Airport while Brevard County was slammed by thunderstorms, according to the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority.

The damage was reported around 11 p.m., a spokesperson told News 6 in a statement.

Even more severe weather could be in the works Friday, with the Central Florida region placed at a “marginal risk” for it.

Those storms could develop from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with strong winds, lightning, heavy rain and hail comprising the main threats.

