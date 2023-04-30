3 shot, 1 taken into custody in Auburndale, police say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – A person was taken into custody after three people were shot Saturday night in Auburndale, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:33 p.m. in the 3000 block of Allred Drive, police said. According to a statement, the three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody, but the identities of all involved were being withheld at the time of this report pending the investigation in progress, the statement reads.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

No other information was shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

