Bikers brave weather for 3-day Leesburg Bikefest

LEESBURG, Fla. – Thousands of bikers are in Leesburg for the annual Bikefest, and so far severe weather is not slowing these visitors down.

Tens of thousands of people were expected for the three-day Bikefest, the first year since the height of the pandemic for the event to take place over three days. Bikefest started Friday.

On top of bike shows and vendors, dozens of concerts are taking place throughout the three days on outdoor stages. Major performers include Buckcherry, Warrant and Whey Jennings.

After the last few days of storms that hit parts of Central Florida, including in Lake County, Bikefest organizers say they are definitely keeping a close eye on the weather.

“I can’t remember that we’ve had, like, a tornado watch or anything like this before,” said Joanie Staley, executive director with Leesburg Partnership. “But you know, we’ve weathered through it, we’ve had some crazy weather this week. It is Florida. We can be 5 minutes here it’s raining like crazy and then the next minute, it’s beautiful out, so we’re gonna keep going.”

For a complete guide to events, plus road closure information, head to the Leesburg Bikefest website.

