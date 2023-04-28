Leesburg Bikefest to contend with potential wicked weather

LEESBURG, Fla. – Leesburg Bikefest revved up Friday, but motorcyclists, musicians and food vendors may have to deal with stormy weather that has plagued Central Florida this week.

An estimated 100,000 bikers from around the country were expected to flock to the annual event, which sets up around Leesburg’s downtown historic district.

Organizers said drivers in the area should expect parking lot and street closures and, of course, heavy traffic.

There will be more than 40 concerts taking place throughout the three days on outdoor stages, along with bike shows and over 100 vendors. Major performers include Buckcherry, Warrant and Whey Jennings.

There will also be activities outside the main festival area.

The forecast calls for more storms from Friday through Sunday. Earlier this week, hail pounded Lake and Brevard counties on separate days. Several tornado warnings were issued in Central Florida on Thursday, but there were no reports of any touching down.

Tornadoes did rip through the Florida Panhandle, damaging a dozen homes. No injuries were reported, however.

For a complete guide to events, plus road closure information, head to the Leesburg Bikefest website.

