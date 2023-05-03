Man dies after shooting at Sanford gas station parking lot, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Sanford gas station Wednesday, according to police.

Officers said they responded to reports of shots fired around 5:50 a.m. at a Circle K gas station, located at 2500 French Ave.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old man, later identified as Bacari Lavon Frost, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Frost was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

According to officers, a physical fight had occurred between two people in the parking lot leading up to the shooting.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The shooting occurred near where 38-year-old Al Stenson, a suspect in the slayings of a woman and her three children, was shot and killed by law enforcement Wednesday, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information, including any details on a shooter, is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-8477 or www.crimeline.org to be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: