TRAFFIC ALERT: Police activity shuts down US 17-92 in Sanford

Police respond to ‘active incident’

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Sanford police activity shuts down part of U.S. Highway 17-92

SANFORD, Fla. – A portion of U.S. Highway 17-92 is shut down Wednesday morning in Sanford.

The Sanford Police Department is responding to “an active incident,” forcing the closure of northbound U.S. 17-92 from 27th Street to Park Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Details of the incident have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

