Busy stretch of US 17-92 in Sanford closed in both directions, officials say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A busy stretch of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford is expected to be closed in both directions Tuesday through 7 p.m., according to Seminole County officials.

U.S. 17-92 is closed from State Road 417 to 27th Street in Sanford, county officials said in a tweet.

Law enforcement said the closure is expected to last through 7 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: US 17/92 is closed in both directions from SR 417 to 27th Street in Sanford due to a major traffic collision. Seek alternate routes. Law enforcement officials estimate a closure through at least 7:00p.m.



cc:@scfdpio @CitySanfordFL @SanfordPolice pic.twitter.com/DLXgRsTHQU — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) March 21, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: