76º

LIVE

Traffic

Busy stretch of US 17-92 in Sanford closed in both directions, officials say

US 17-92 from State Road 417 to 27th Street expected to be closed until 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to tweet

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Sanford, Traffic, Traffic Alert
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A busy stretch of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford is expected to be closed in both directions Tuesday through 7 p.m., according to Seminole County officials.

U.S. 17-92 is closed from State Road 417 to 27th Street in Sanford, county officials said in a tweet.

Law enforcement said the closure is expected to last through 7 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email