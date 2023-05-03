Mother, 3 children found shot to death inside Florida apartment

A woman and her three children -- two children and an adult -- were found shot to death Tuesday inside a Florida apartment, police said.

Lake Wales police said officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to the Sunrise Apartments and found four victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said Al Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales, who was wanted on four counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths, has been located and officers were working to take him into custody Wednesday morning.

Detectives said their investigation determined Stenson shot the victims inside the apartment around 5 a.m. Tuesday and fled. Authorities were not contacted until about 16 hours later when family members found the victims.

The motive for the slayings is unknown, but police said Stenson and the victims knew each other.

No other details, including where Stenson was found or the names of the victims, have been released.

Police initially identified the slain woman’s children as two adults and a child.

