ORLANDO, Fla. – How lucky are we to live Central Florida where rocket launches happen as often as Florida man makes news?

National Space Day, an out-of-this-world celebration is this week and is always celebrated on the first Friday in May.

This national holiday is to “promote math, science, technology, and engineering education in young people. The hope is to inspire them to pursue a career in science, especially a career in space-related jobs,” according to the National Day Calendar website.

With the Kennedy Space Center and the Space Coast only a short drive away – you can easily get lost in space.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

NASA has a webpage where you can learn about careers at the space agency, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics offers a “universe of options” on its page, as well.

But hey – why limit yourself to one day? News 6 has you covered with these upcoming space events in Central Florida:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon.