Mims manslaughter suspect accidentally shot friend, sheriff’s office says

MIMS, Fla. – In a Mims neighborhood west of Interstate 95 called Hog Valley, Diane Judd said she remembers the emergency response back on April 18 when the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said Alice McClure accidentally shot her friend as the 36-year-old failed to handle a loaded gun safely.

“We thought that there was an accident on 95 because we heard all these sirens going off,” Judd said.

An arrest warrant reads the shooting happened in the living room of McClure’s home at the end of Cinnamon Teal Drive.

Dispatch recordings reveal investigators recovered the gun.

Further details are limited because records show a five-page arrest affidavit still isn’t public.

Records available Thursday showed McClure walked out of jail on Wednesday on a $15,000 bond.

“She should still be in jail,” Judd said. “What judge gave her a bond?”

As a condition of her release, McClure can’t have any guns.

Judd said neighbors hadn’t heard anything new about the investigation since the shooting.

“Oh, it’s terrible news,” she said. “We don’t know if it was an accident, or somebody shot her.”

The sheriff’s office still hasn’t identified the victim in this manslaughter investigation.

