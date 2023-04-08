Cocoa woman dead, Mims man hurt after ATV crash in Florida wildlife refuge, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Cocoa woman died and a 29-year-old Mims man was left with serious injuries early Saturday after both were thrown from an ATV they were riding through a wildlife refuge in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP responded around 12:10 a.m. to the St. Johns National Wildlife Refuge. According to a crash report, the ATV was being operated on a dirt trail path by the man — with the woman as passenger — when he tried to take it up a hill and control of the vehicle was lost.

After both people were thrown from the ATV, the man was airlifted to a hospital and the woman was taken to another where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

No other details were shared.

