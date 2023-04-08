86º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Cocoa woman dead, Mims man hurt after ATV crash in Florida wildlife refuge, FHP says

Crash occurred on dirt path within St. Johns National Wildlife Refuge, troopers say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic
FHP (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Cocoa woman died and a 29-year-old Mims man was left with serious injuries early Saturday after both were thrown from an ATV they were riding through a wildlife refuge in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP responded around 12:10 a.m. to the St. Johns National Wildlife Refuge. According to a crash report, the ATV was being operated on a dirt trail path by the man — with the woman as passenger — when he tried to take it up a hill and control of the vehicle was lost.

After both people were thrown from the ATV, the man was airlifted to a hospital and the woman was taken to another where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

FHP is still investigating.

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email