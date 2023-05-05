Florida student arrested after viral school shooting threats

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A student has been arrested in South Florida after a series of school shooting threats were made online against various schools around the state, according to Coral Springs police.

Police said they arrested Catrina Petit, 18, who attends Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

In a release, police said Petit sent the threat out falsely under another student’s name and computer access.

The threat was then posted on social media, causing concern throughout several counties, the release shows. Districts across Florida this week have reported threats made against schools including Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Volusia counties — among others.

Petit faces several felonies related to the threats; however, no information has been provided on which specific charges she faces at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

