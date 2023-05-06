Osceola Council on Aging warns residents about online weatheriztion scam

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Osceola County on Aging issued a statement warning residents about about fraudulent sites offering roofing, window, and door programs on social media outlets.

According to a news release, the nonprofit has received “an influx of calls” from clients who have become victims of the fraudulent sites. The scam sites ask users to fill out an intake form, resulting in theft of the client’s personal information.

“Due to the fact that these fraudulent sites do not have searchable websites, when clients perform a Google search for free windows, doors, and roofing weatherization programs, the Osceola Council on Aging appears as the top search result. This is leading to confusion among many clients who have mistaken us as the organization they filled out the form with,” the release read in part.

[TRENDING: 3 hurt after fight leads to shooting in crowded downtown Melbourne street, police say | 3 die, 1 hurt in ‘nearly head-on’ crash in Sumter County, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

“The Osceola Council on Aging would like to assure all clients that they do not offer applications for weatherization services online, and they do not advertise on social media platforms. The only way to obtain their services is through referrals from local organizations.”

According to the release, the nonprofit is not affiliated with any of the fraudulent sites that have been reported.

The Osceola Council on Aging urged all clients to be vigilant and cautious when seeking weatherization services online and advise against filling out any forms on unfamiliar sites and to only obtain services from reputable providers.

For more information or to report any suspicious activity, contact Florida Department of Economic Opportunity at 1-850-245-7105.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: