APOPKA, Fla. – Five people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning that occurred at a home in Orange County, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the incident happened at a home on Timberwolf Trail near Apopka.

Fire officials said a teen awakened and alerted the family, five of whom were taken to Florida Hospital South. The patients’ conditions have not been released.

No other details have been released.

