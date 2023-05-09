88º

Seminole 1st responders wrangle ‘rogue boat’ after man goes overboard on Lake Jesup

Boater was thrown from boat near boat ramp, fire officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Crews gear up to wrangle boat after it was let loose near the Lake Jesup boat ramp on Tuesday. (Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A boat went out of control on Lake Jesup after a man fell overboard Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The boater was rescued after falling from the boat, and he only suffered a minor cut to his arm, fire officials said.

“However, his watercraft was going in circles/still moving at slow speeds by itself after he was thrown from the boat,” Public Safety Information Officer Doreen Overstreet said.

Boat circles at Lake Jesup after boater is thrown overboard on Tuesday. (Seminole County Fire Department)

At 3:35 p.m., fire officials announced crews and law enforcement were finally able to get control of the boat and bring it back to the boat ramp.

