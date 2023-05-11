Woman escapes gunman, runs to Titusville neighbor for help, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A gunman was arrested on kidnapping and other charges after he threatened a woman inside a Titusville home, according to the police department.

Dax Rodriguez, 52, was booked Thursday morning into the Brevard County jail.

Titusville police said officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Willis Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man with a gun.

According to police, Rodriguez used a gun to threaten a woman inside a home before she was able to escape, run to a neighbor’s house and call police.

Rodriguez then used a stolen vehicle in an attempt to flee law enforcement, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle on State Road 50 in east Orange County and arrested Rodriguez.

It’s not known if the woman was injured or if Rodriguez knew her.

Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, armed burglary, criminal mischief, aggravated fleeing and eluding, violation of probation, theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and witness tampering.

