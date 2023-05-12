Man in shootout with Daytona Beach police officers faces life in prison

Joseph Jaynes II was taken into custody after a shootout with Daytona Beach police, officials say.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of attempted murder after shooting at Daytona Beach officers during a standoff in 2021 is set to be sentenced.

Joseph Jaynes will be sentenced Friday afternoon in Volusia County.

A jury convicted Jaynes last week on six counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer after a four-day trial.

Officers were patrolling the area of Piccadilly Drive near Jimmy Ann Drive, south of LPGA Boulevard and west of Derbyshire Road, in October 2021 after Jaynes and his roommate had a fight. Police noticed the roommates’ garage door was open and checked the home to find no one was there.

As officers were leaving, they heard a gunshot and took cover, according to police.

Jaynes had a rifle with a flashlight attached to it and when police ordered him to drop the gun, he refused and pointed it at them.

A shootout ensued and Jaynes was struck in the leg before being taken into custody.

Body camera video released days after the shootout shows the violent hours-long standoff.

He faces a possible life sentence.

