Daytona Tortugas hand out Sheriff Chitwood bobbleheads for First Responders Night

First 1,000 fans through the gates received the keepsake

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

The first 1,00 fans through the gates of the Daytona Tortugas game on May 13 will get to take home a Sheriff Chitwood Bobblehead. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Tortugas, the city’s Single-A affiliate of Cincinnati Reds, handed out bobbleheads of Volusia County Sheriff Mile Chitwood at Saturday’s game.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates had the chance to take home the keepsake as part of a promotion for the team’s First Responders Night.

“You’ve seen him as Daytona Beach Police Chief, you’ve seen him on TV, you know him as the Volusia County Sheriff, and now you’re seeing him as a bobblehead!” the team posted on its website. The Tortugas’ hosted several themed nights during its third homestead of the 2023 season.

Sunday’s game features a Mother’s Day promotion, according to their website.

