‘Shook me:’ Orlando Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake, customer says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A local woman claims employees at a Publix told her they could not write the phrase “Trans people deserve joy” on a cake.

Yasmin Flasterstein describes what she experienced at a store on Colonial Drive near North Mills Avenue as a “shock.”

“It was kind of just this reality check that shook me,” Flasterstein said.

Flasterstein is the co-founder of Peer Support Space, a nonprofit that aims to create peer support communities across Central Florida, so no matter what someone is navigating they don’t have to do it alone.

Flasterstein and another founder of Peer Support Space stopped at the Publix on April 26 to pick up a cake for an event that evening designed to create care packages for the trans community.

“It was a spreading trans joy volunteer event,” Flasterstein said.

Flasterstein says the pair picked out a sheet cake with blue and pink on it. They walked up to the bakery associate and asked for the message “trans people deserve joy” to be added.

“He did look a little bit confused, so I thought he didn’t know what I said. So, I spelled out “trans” and he said, ‘Ok.’ And, then he said, ‘I’ll be right back.’”

She claims a manager later came out and told them they could not write the entire message because they cannot write messages that could be deemed political.

“I asked her, ' I can’t write trans people deserve joy on the cake because that’s taking a stance on something?’ She said, ‘Yes. I’m really sorry.’ My follow-up question was, ‘You understand that’s really hurtful, right?’”

Flasterstein says the denial was especially hurtful to her cofounder, a trans non-binary person.

“Imagine being trans and someone telling you to your face that deserving joy is taking on stance on something,” Flasterste said. “It’s been a long few months for the LGBTQ+ community, and day after day I am just holding space with people who are struggling, that are trying to flee Florida. My job has been really heavy lately.”

Flasterstein said bakery staff gave her icing and left space at the top of the cake so she could finish writing the phrase.

Flasterstein decided to post to Facebook about her disappointment. The post now has over 100 reactions and comments, including a message from Publix’s verified page that says, “Thank you for sharing your concern with us. We are sorry that our associates did not handle your request appropriately. Please message us for more details, and we will gladly make the cake. Thank you.”

Flasterstein says she also received apologies in emails that she exchanged with employees at the company after she got in contact with Publix’s corporate office.

News 6 reached out to Publix’s public affairs office asking for their response and for the company to share more about their store policy. We are waiting for a response back.

