1 shot, injured at Melbourne home with 3 children inside, police say

D’nard Caldwell, 28, faces charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect, according to police.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested after police said he shot someone at a Melbourne home Sunday while their three children were inside.

Officers said they responded to the shooting around 6:38 p.m. in the 300 block of Crown Blvd. Upon arrival, police said they found the victim with a minor gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim’s three children, ages 2, 3 and 4, were all inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to officers.

Police said they located the suspect, identified as 28-year-old D’nard Caldwell, within the hour in the area of Harvard Circle and Straus Court.

Caldwell faces charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect and was booked into the Brevard County jail.

Police said this appears to be an isolated shooting and there are no additional threats to the safety of the community at this time.

This comes a person was critically injured in a Melbourne shooting on Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or submit an anonymous tip ti Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

