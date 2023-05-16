Mother charged after newborn found in dumpster in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman faces misdemeanor charges on allegations that she gave birth and placed the stillborn baby in a dumpster in Lakeland, police said.

Lakeland police last week announced that the newborn was found dead by someone going through the trash.

According to police, Brusela D’Enstachio-Lugo, 34, spoke with detectives after the discovery of the baby and admitted to giving birth alone outside her home during the early hours of May 10. She told detectives she was unaware that she was pregnant before, stating she just thought she was getting sick, according to police.

D’Enstachio-Lugo said that she did not go to the hospital after giving birth because she was in the country illegally and didn’t want to get in trouble, nor did she have any money to pay the medical expenses, according to police.

D’Enstachio-Lugo admitted that she placed the infant’s remains in the dumpster later that evening, police said.

Authorities said the baby was born dead, never took a breath and had a severe brain deformity. There’s no indication of homicide or foul play, police said.

D’Enstachio-Lugo was charged with storage, preservation or transportation of human remains.