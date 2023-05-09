2 killed, several hurt in 2-vehicle wreck on SR-60 in Polk County

WILLOW OAK, Fla. – Two people were killed and multiple others were injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle wreck in Polk County, sheriff’s officials said.

The double fatal crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on State Road 60 at Pine Grove Road in Willow Oak near Mulberry.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a truck and an SUV collided, killing two people and injuring others.

“The eastbound lanes (of S.R. 60) in the area of the crash will be shut down for several hours,” officials tweeted. “Please consider alternate routes.”

No other details have been released.

