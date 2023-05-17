Deputies search for 17-year-old girl missing from Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old Deltona teen.

Deputies said Anaya Granger, who attends Pine Ridge High School, was last seen on May 7.

According to a news release, deputies believe she may be in Orlando with unknown people.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

If you see her, please call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 386-248-1777, or 911 in an emergency.

We need you to keep an eye out for missing Deltona teenager Anaya Granger, last seen May 7. She attends Pine Ridge High School and may be in Orlando with unknown people. Please call us if you spot her: (386) 248-1777 or 911 in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/rGAXjkYHgR — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 17, 2023

