Deputies search for 17-year-old girl missing from Deltona

Anaya Granger last seen on May 7

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Anaya Granger (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old Deltona teen.

Deputies said Anaya Granger, who attends Pine Ridge High School, was last seen on May 7.

According to a news release, deputies believe she may be in Orlando with unknown people.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

If you see her, please call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 386-248-1777, or 911 in an emergency.

