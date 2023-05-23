1st responders simulate boat crash in Orange County to promote water safety

First responders partnered with Arnold Palmer Hospital to train for water rescues, ahead of a big boating holiday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue teamed up with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for a water rescue drill early Tuesday.

The training exercise took place at Lucky Lake, which is located near Lake Cane Drive.

During the scenario, crews simulated a kayak crash involving two children who were hit by a boat.

“Every second counts,” Dr. Don Plumley said. “What they do in the field and what we do at the hospital really improves our outcomes and to work together as a collaborative team really helps improve those outcomes.”

Rescue and dive teams pulled victims from the water and performed life-saving efforts.

Crews also worked to streamline transfers from EMS personnel to ER staff, which can be critical when time is of the essence.

“It’s very eye opening,” Orange County Fire Rescue Lt. Brandon Allen said. “We always work well together, but the more you know somebody else’s job, you can do your job better.”

The scenario happened during National Safe Boating Week.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there were hundreds of accidents reported last year that involved nearly 2,000 people.

“If you’re going to be out on any watercraft, always safety,” Allen said. “Taking a boater safety course. There are a lot of courses available online.”

Kathryn Mueller, whose son nearly drowned two years ago, watched some of Tuesday’s training session. With the help from dispatch and first responders saving her son’s life, she said the drill can be invaluable.

“Grabbed him out, they called 911 talked her through it and they got him breathing,” Mueller said. “I absolutely feel safer and happy to know these kinds of exercises take place.”

FWC encourages everyone to be safe around water and report dangerous boating activity.

