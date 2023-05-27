Parramore youth honor lives of young gun violence victims

A celebration of life was held at the Boys and Girls Club in Parramore Friday evening to honor several young people killed by gun violence.

Director Tasha Banks said it’s hard for young members to grieve the sudden death of a friend.

“How does one go on when your 13 and your classmate has been murdered?” Banks said. “It is difficult to grieve the deaths of your club members, but I want their families to know, we are working really hard in here to support our kids to get through this.”

The event was called “Forever 13,” to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Damionna Reed. Law enforcement said Reed was shot and killed on Easter Sunday.

The group also honored the lives of 15-year-old Antwan Roberts and 15-year-old Corey Jones, both victims of gun violence.

With school out for the Summer, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said engaging with the youth is a top priority.

