Man arrested, accused of molesting minors at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A St. Cloud man was arrested this week, accused of molesting two minors while at Disney Springs.

Marshall Diehl, 22, was arrested on Wednesday after deputies said they got a report that a minor was grabbed by a man while looking at merchandise at the World of Disney store.

Deputies say they were able to catch Diehl in one of the parking garages and positively identify him. That’s when Disney security told them about another incident that was reported the day before.

The victim in that incident said they were walking through the store in a line with their family when someone grabbed them as they walked past. A witness who saw the incident said he chased the suspect through Disney Springs, but they got away.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies say they contacted that victim and the witness and used a photographic lineup to identify Diehl as the suspect in that case as well.

Deputies say Marshall refused to talk to them when questioned and asked to speak with a lawyer.

Diehl is facing charges of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 18.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: