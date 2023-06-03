75º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Afternoon storms may impact airline operations at OIA, officials say

Moisture supplied by Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico helping fuel storms

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Travel, OIA, MCO, Orlando International Airport, Weather News
Storms are causing delays at OIA (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport officials warned that operations may be impacted by storms moving through the Central Florida area on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 4:09 p.m., the post read in part, “airline operations may be impacted - flight/baggage delivery delays may occur.”

Abundant moisture supplied by Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico allowed for numerous storms to develop Saturday afternoon.

You can watch the News 6 live radar here to stay up to date on the weather.

According to airport officials, the advise passengers to check with your airline directly for updates regarding their operations.

[TRENDING: Arlene weakens to tropical depression as it moves into Florida Straits | Dead person found in burning Cape Canaveral apartment | Become a News 6 Insider]

For airport delays, you can also visit: http://nasstatus.faa.gov.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email