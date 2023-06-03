Afternoon storms may impact airline operations at OIA, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport officials warned that operations may be impacted by storms moving through the Central Florida area on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 4:09 p.m., the post read in part, “airline operations may be impacted - flight/baggage delivery delays may occur.”

Abundant moisture supplied by Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico allowed for numerous storms to develop Saturday afternoon.

You can watch the News 6 live radar here to stay up to date on the weather.

Weather Alert ⛈️ Due to current weather conditions, airline operations may be impacted - flight/baggage delivery delays may occur. Please check with your airline directly for updates regarding their operations. For airport delays, visit: https://t.co/vm0yMYHkcv. Thank you. https://t.co/yrco7OSQNi — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) June 3, 2023

According to airport officials, the advise passengers to check with your airline directly for updates regarding their operations.

For airport delays, you can also visit: http://nasstatus.faa.gov.

