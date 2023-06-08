87º

Missing 16-year-old last seen leaving Sanford library

Malese Wynn was last seen leaving North Branch Library

Morgan Ryan, Digital Intern

Malese Wynn (Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is searching for a missing teenager last seen on Tuesday.

Malese Wynn, 16, was last seen leaving the North Branch Library at 150 N Palmetto Avenue in Sanford at 12:49 p.m., after her parents dropped her off there just three minutes prior, the police department said.

Wynn is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Wynn’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

