Missing 16-year-old last seen leaving Sanford library

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is searching for a missing teenager last seen on Tuesday.

Malese Wynn, 16, was last seen leaving the North Branch Library at 150 N Palmetto Avenue in Sanford at 12:49 p.m., after her parents dropped her off there just three minutes prior, the police department said.

Wynn is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Wynn’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Correction, Wynn is 5'01" — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) June 8, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: