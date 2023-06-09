‘Crucial high-tech corridor:’ New NASA Causeway Bridge opens ahead of schedule

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The eastbound Nasa Causeway Bridge, among the Florida Department of Transportation’s latest finished projects, reportedly reached completion over 100 days early.

The construction of the $126 million bridge began in late 2021. Traffic from the old causeway bridge would temporarily be switched to the new bridge for the next couple of years at least, according to an FDOT news release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Friday by Lt. Gov. Jenette Nuñez along with representatives of FDOT, NASA and Space Florida celebrated the opening of the new bridge.

Nuñez said that the completion of the bridge was only the first step in a much larger project which will eventually see a second bridge built to handle westbound traffic.

Plans for the second bridge are in the works, as well as the demolition of the old causeway bridge that was built in 1964. Until the full project is complete, the newly-opened bridge will serve both directions of traffic, the release describes.

“The new NASA Causeway Bridge is evidence of our Administration’s focus on improving Florida’s infrastructure,” Nuñez said. “This NASA Causeway Bridge will meet the demands that ensure Florida remains the global hub for all aerospace activity.”

Nuñez said that the new bridge is taller, wider and will eliminate the need for a drawbridge as boats pass through the Indian River Lagoon.

The Space Coast is projected to host close to 100 launches in 2023, Nuñez said. Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello said in the release that infrastructure like the Nasa Causeway Bridge is essential for furthering the potential of the space industry in Florida.

“To harness the full potential of the space industry, it is critical that we invest in robust infrastructure that supports the demands of modern space activities,” DiBello said.

FDOT Secretary Jared Purdue expressed a similar sentiment.

“Raising the bridge equips this crucial high-tech corridor with robust and resilient infrastructure that will support growth and evolving needs for decades to come,” he said.

The westbound causeway bridge is expected to be completed in early 2026.

