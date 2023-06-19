Pineapple Festival to return to Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Lake Nona Pineapple Festival will be returning to Boxi Park this weekend.

The festival was originally inspired by the Puerto Rican festival- Festival De La Piña Paradisíaca. This is an annual event held in the community of La Parguera, Puerto Rico, just west of the major city Ponce.

The fest features vendors offering pineapples from nearby farms, as well as other foods and souvenirs. Local bands also perform, a 5K race is held, and tours are given to those who want to see how pineapples are grown and harvested, with tasty pina coladas and fruits as a reward. The event is a major tourist attraction to the area.

Lake Nona’s event is aiming to hold the same flare as Puerto Rico’s.

Boxi Park will open to the public starting Saturday at 12 p.m. From there, guests will be able to divulge into live music, authentic food and live entertainment (to start at 1 p.m.). The event should end around 10 p.m.

Vendors at this event include Kona Ice, Gran Arepa, Mango Kings, and Los Pinches Tacos with so many more.

Artisans featured include The Apothecary, QuinteArt, Sonrisa Soapery and many more.

For more information, you can head to the event Facebook page.

