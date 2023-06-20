Blue-green algae alert issued for Lake Monroe between Seminole, Volusia counties

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County says a water sample has tested positive for blue-green algal toxins in Lake Monroe, between Volusia and Seminole counties.

Officials say the toxins were found in a sample taken on June 15 in the center of the lake.

Blue-green algae can irritate the skin, and swallowing large amounts of contaminated water can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. People who are sensitive to smells can have respiratory irritation.

They are urging the public to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft or boats in waters where there is a visible bloom

Keep pets and livestock away from the area

Eating healthy fish from the lake is safe as long as it’s been filleted. Be sure to rinse the fish, throw out the guts and cook it well

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms

If you see any fish kills in the area, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: