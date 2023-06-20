Orlando bank robber also accused in 2 Altamonte Springs holdups, police say

Keelan Anderson, 24, is accused in bank robberies that took place in both Orlando and Altamonte Springe, according to police.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday following three Central Florida bank robberies within about a month, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

In a release, officers said they responded to two separate bank robberies — one on May 17 at Truist Bank and another on June 13 at Regions Bank.

According to police, the robber in both cases implied he had a gun and a bomb and gave a note to bank staff demanding money. He wore all black, with a black mask and sunglasses, investigators said.

Altamonte Springs police said the suspect in a Truist Bank robbery wore all black, implying to staff that he had a gun and a bomb while demanding money. (Altamonte Springs Police Department)

The release shows that on June 16, Orlando police arrested Keelan Anderson, 24, who wore a mask and presented a note to employees during a robbery at a TD Bank branch.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said they later determined Anderson was also behind the Altamonte Springs robberies. One arrest warrant has already been issued, and detectives are working on the other, police said.

Anderson faces a charge of robbery while wearing a mask.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: