Polk County officials confirm second case of rabies in 2023

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – For the second time this year, a rabies case has been confirmed in Polk County.

Sheriff’s office officials said in a news release that a family dog was found with a dead bat in its mouth. The family contacted PCSO Animal Control, and an officer took possession of the bat, the release shows.

The animal was sent for additional testing in a state laboratory in Tampa, according to deputies.

Deputies said the test results were received on Tuesday, confirming that the bat tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Thankfully, this dog was current on its rabies vaccination and not injured. He will have to be quarantined to make sure he is not infected. Remember, if a wild animal is in distress, acting aggressive or appears sick, stay away from it and contact Animal Control immediately,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release.

For more information on rabies in Florida, including tips to prevent rabies, click here.

