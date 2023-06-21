81º

Marion County sets up sandbag locations due to severe weather, flooding

Stations open for 2 days

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

OCALA, Fla. – Multiple sandbag locations have been set up in throughout Marion County on Wednesday due to the severe weather and flooding seen this week.

The stations are set up at four locations:

  • Martel Recycling Center - 296 SW 67th Ave.
  • Belleview Sportsplex
  • E.D. Croskey Center - 1510 NW Fourth St.
  • Jervey Gantt - 2200 SE 36th Ave.

Residents can fill sandbags from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The stations will reopen on Thursday for residents from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per resident.

Residents can use sandbags to prevent water from coming into their homes during storms and severe weather by placing them in doorways, garage doors or other areas around their house.

