Orlando event to celebrate new law requiring teaching of AAPI history in schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando coalition that played a major role in ensuring Asian American Pacific Islander history would be a required part of the curriculum in Florida public schools is celebrating that accomplishment at a community event Saturday.

Make Us Visible Florida, led by Mimi Chan, pushed for its AAPI bill to be turned into law, a dream that became reality in May when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1537 after this past 2023 legislative session.

The group is set to celebrate this legislative win with a community event starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Wah Lum Temple, located at 851 N. Goldenrod Road in Orlando. It’s where Chan works by day as a kung fu and tai chi instructor when she’s not leading grassroots efforts championing Central Florida’s diverse AAPI community.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend the event, which includes free food, a lion dance and kung fu show, coloring activities for children and a meet-and-greet with Central Florida legislators.

