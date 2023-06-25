‘We need to check politics at the door:’ Central Florida educator talks superintendent turnover

Whether choosing to resign or being ousted by newly elected school boards, superintendent turnover continues to grow among Florida school districts. After three years of leading Volusia County Schools, Scott Fritz was terminated by the school board last year in a 3-to-2 vote. Fritz, who’s now the CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to talk about what he believes is happening in districts across the state.

“I think we need to check politics at the door,” he said. “I was reading that 61 out of 67 superintendents have been replaced over the last three years for one reason or another. Clearly something’s not working.”

Fritz also discussed the importance of making sure children are kindergarten-ready and why it’s crucial for their overall success later in life.

