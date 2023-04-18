4 finalists picked for Brevard Public Schools superintendent

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – And then there were four.

Brevard County’s school board held a special meeting Tuesday to narrow down the finalists to be the district’s new superintendent.

The school board picked the following finalists from a pool of 11 semi-finalists, who sent in videos answering questions from board members.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Scott Schneider: Chief of Schools, Duval County Public Schools — Chief of Schools, Duval County Public Schools — Application

Dr. Mark Rendell: Principal, Cocoa Beach Junior-Senior High School, Brevard Public Schools and former Indian River County School District superintendent — Principal, Cocoa Beach Junior-Senior High School, Brevard Public Schools and former Indian River County School District superintendent — Application

John Stratton: Superintendent, Hernando County Schools — Superintendent, Hernando County Schools — Application

Dr. Jason Wysong: Seminole County Public Schools deputy superintendent, executive director for instructional excellence and system equity — Seminole County Public Schools deputy superintendent, executive director for instructional excellence and system equity — Application

The remaining four candidates will be interviewed in person on April 27 and 28. The community will get a chance to meet the candidates on April 27 at 6 p.m. in the district board room in Viera. The school board interviews will also be broadcast on the district’s YouTube and cable channels.

“I think that I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to see where my skillset can benefit Brevard County and to move forward,” Schneider said in an interview Tuesday. “I think that’s what it’s all about - getting Brevard back to an A school district.”

The need for a permanent school superintendent became more paramount last month for the district.

That’s when the Brevard County School Board put its interim superintendent, Dr. Robert Schiller, on administrative leave, after an intense meeting in which the school board chairman said Schiller asked to renegotiate his contract, something Schiller said he did not want to be discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting, other school board members accused Schiller of creating a hostile work environment.

Assistant superintendent for facilities, Sue Hann, is currently acting superintendent.

The school board had hired Schiller in December after ousting superintendent Mark Mullin. One of the current candidates for superintendent, Rendell, was a finalist to be interim superintendent.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: