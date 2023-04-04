11 semi-finalists chosen for Brevard schools superintendent job

VIERA, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools has narrowed down its list of candidates to become the next superintendent to 11, and released the list to the public.

The list includes a current school district superintendent, a former school district superintendent, a number of school district administrators and a retired U.S. Navy captain, all from Florida.

The district said it chose the semi-finalists from a list of 33 applicants. Each candidate will have to submit written and video replies to board questions ahead of a special meeting on April 18.

The finalists will then be interviewed on April 27 and 28.

The school district publicly released the applications from the semi-finalists on the district website. Here are the candidates and their current positions:

Ernie Lozano: Chief of staff, Broward County Public Schools — Chief of staff, Broward County Public Schools — Application

Scott Schneider: Chief of Schools, Duval County Public Schools — Chief of Schools, Duval County Public Schools — Application

Dr. James Larsen: Senior executive director for federal grants, Orange County Public Schools — Senior executive director for federal grants, Orange County Public Schools — Application

Dr. Mark Rendell: Principal, Cocoa Beach Junior-Senior High School, Brevard Public Schools and former Indian River County School District superintendent — Principal, Cocoa Beach Junior-Senior High School, Brevard Public Schools and former Indian River County School District superintendent — Application

J. Rebecca Raulerson: Regional assistant superintendent, Polk County Public Schools — Regional assistant superintendent, Polk County Public Schools — Application

John Stratton: Superintendent, Hernando County Schools — Superintendent, Hernando County Schools — Application

Dr. Jason Wysong: Deputy superintendent, executive director for instructional excellence and system equity — Deputy superintendent, executive director for instructional excellence and system equity — Application

Mark Vianello: Chief operations officer, Marion County Public Schools — Chief operations officer, Marion County Public Schools — Application

Capt. Stephen Kingston , retired U.S. Navy — , retired U.S. Navy — Application

Dr. Kim Moore: Assistant superintendent for career and innovative programs, Pasco County Schools — Assistant superintendent for career and innovative programs, Pasco County Schools — Application

Dr. Peter Licata: Regional superintendent, Palm Beach County School District — Regional superintendent, Palm Beach County School District — Application

Last week, the Brevard County School Board put its interim superintendent, Dr. Robert Schiller, on administrative leave. That came during an intense meeting in which the school board chairman said Schiller asked to renegotiate his contract, something Schiller said he did not want discussed at the meeting, and other school board members accused him of creating a hostile work environment.

Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Sue Hann is currently acting superintendent.

The school board had hired Schiller in December after ousting superintendent Mark Mullin. Two of the current candidates for superintendent, Larsen and Rendell, were finalists to be interim superintendent.

