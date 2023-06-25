Worker dead after being ‘ingested’ into plane engine, NTSB investigating

An employee at a Texas airport was killed after he was “ingested” into the engine of an airplane, according to CBS News.

A Delta Airbus A319 arrived at the San Antonio International Airport on Friday evening and was taxiing to the gate when the deadly incident happened, officials said.

The worker was employed by Unifi, a company that Delta contracts with to support ground-handling operations.

[TRENDING: Church catches fire in College Park, still holds Mass next day | 2 hurt in Lake County crash that shut down County Road 42 | Become a News 6 Insider]

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio,” a Delta spokesperson said. “Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

At the end of 2022, a 34-year-old ground crew worker was killed after being “ingested” into a plane engine at the Montgomery, Alabama.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: