Crayola Experience joins OceanX to create ocean-themed family experience

Crayola Experience teams up with OceanX

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crayola Experience and OceanX are partnering together to bring families together in this new colorful and immersive sea spectacular.

The takeover includes large installations that have transformed the area into a fin-tastic array of large installations. Families will get to learn about marine life and aquatic animals.

Some activities for the kiddos include:

Build an ocean landscape at an interactive 3D sand table.

Get their creativity glowing in a blacklight coral cove.

Take an “underwater” photo in a Crayola OceanX Sub.

Learn about undersea wonders and conservation efforts.

Make a “splash” playing ocean-themed games on an interactive floor.

Melt and mold a crayon into a colorful seahorse or shark.

Measure up to the largest hammerhead in the sea at a 20-foot photo-op.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This limited-time experience will be available until Aug. 14 and will be included with park admission. For more information, you can visit the park’s website.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: